Longtime Cutchogue resident Faith M. Tiner died Feb. 17 in Medford. She was 85.

The daughter of Nellie (Dragoo) and George McCutcheon, she was born July 20, 1932, in Goldfield, Iowa.

In 1985, Ms. Tiner received a Bachelor of Science in public health nursing from St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue. For 20 years, she worked as a volunteer coordinator for East End Hospice in Westhampton Beach.

Ms. Tiner was a member of the Cutchogue Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Family members said she enjoyed gardening.

Predeceased by her brothers, Richard and Howard McCutcheon, Ms. Tiner is survived by her sister, Marjorie Kohout of Ames, Iowa; her son Michael, of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y.; her daughter, Susan Partlan of San Mateo, Calif.; and her son James, of Richmondville, N.Y.; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, March 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue, where a funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice/Camp Good Grief, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

