Dr. Marilyn Schwab Henry passed away, comfortably, from natural causes Feb. 21, 2018, at San Simeon by the Sound Nursing Home in Greenport, N.Y.

Born Feb. 14, 1929, and raised in the Bronx, she attended New York University and finished her studies at Chicago Medical School, graduating with honors as an MD, going on to a long and distinguished career in psychiatry.

Despite being one of the first females to graduate from Chicago Medical School, Marilyn was most proud of her involvement in the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, when she marched and sang on the front lines, from Selma to Montgomery to Washington, D.C. Throughout her life she remained passionate about equal rights and social justice for all.

Her career spanned many years of practicing psychiatry at numerous New York State institutions specializing in caring for the poor and disadvantaged.

In 1967, she married George Henry and moved to Great Neck, N.Y., where she remained until her final days.

Marilyn served with distinction with her neighborhood auxiliary police force in the Russell Gardens neighborhood of Great Neck.

For the last 20 years, she resided on Grace Avenue in Great Neck, where she attended the Great Neck Senior Center every day.

Survivors include her brother, Jay Schwab; her sister-in-law, Jackie Schwab; nieces Jolie, Susie, Romy and Cheryle; nephews Allan and Michael; and her stepson, Paul Henry, who can be reached at [email protected] for details about the memorial service, which will follow in May.

