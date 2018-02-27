Former Southold resident Mary B. Kilkenny of Greenport died Feb. 26 at The Shores at Peconic Landing. She was 93.

The daughter of Harry and Frances Sulzbach, she was born March 30, 1924, in Highland Lake, N.Y.

Ms. Kilkenny worked as a realtor with Marion King Realty in Cutchogue.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold and Southold Historical Society and a volunteer at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

Family members said she enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking.

Ms. Kilkenny, was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in 1994 and her son Kevin, in 1986 and is survived by her children, Bernadette Quindazzi of Rhode Island, James, of New York City, Kathleen Breet of Brooklyn, Clare Caruana of Brightwaters and Mark, of Center Moriches; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 1, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

