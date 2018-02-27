Frances LoPresti of Southold died at her home Feb. 25, 2018, at the age of 96.

She was born Feb. 17, 1922, in Brooklyn to Dominic and Lena (Piazza) Tralongo and graduated from St. Brendan’s High School in Brooklyn.

Formerly of Setauket and Hauppauge, she had been a manager for Abraham & Strauss.

She has lived on the North Fork for the past 42 years. She was a member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold and very active in the Rosary Society. She also ran classes in folk art/tole painting.

Surviving are a stepson and daughter-in-law: Jeff and Mary Sheffield of Freeport; four grandchildren: Allison Bustavanos, Susan Agostini, Brian Sheffield and Laura Bustamante; two great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews, Leonard Green of Cutchogue, Regina Martin of Cutchogue, Paul Raso of Southold, Jeanne Fallot of Riverhead and Mary Peabody of Wareham, Mass. She was predeceased by husbands Clarence Robert Burroughs, Gilbert Sheffield and Charles LoPresti.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, March 4, from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, March 5 at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, presided by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at St. Charles R.C. Cemetery in Farmingdale.

