Shirley G. Darling

02/27/2018 4:10 PM |
Shirley G. Darling of Southold died Feb. 24. She was 83. 

Funeral arrangements, which are incomplete at this time, are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

A complete obituary will follow.

