Southold Town will consider solar power at landfill again

The Southold Town Board will explore a new attempt at harnessing solar power at the town landfill.

Councilman Bob Ghosio brought up the idea at Tuesday’s work session. A previous proposal about three years ago failed to materialize.

In December 2015, the town gave the solar power company SunEdison permission for leasing rights at the property for three years, but plans soon fell through as the company was headed toward bankruptcy. SunEdison had proposed adding a .7-acre set of solar panel arrays to the town’s landfill cap.

Councilman William Ruland said he was also still in favor of putting solar back on the table, so long as it’s a bona fide project in the best interest of residents. Town attorney Bill Duffy said he’s received calls from entities interested in the site and recommended the town develop a new request for proposal.

The Town Board decided Tuesday to put out a RFP for new idea pitches.

Also in the realm of renewable energy, Mr. Ghosio suggested the town consider re-establishing a renewable and alternative energy committee. In the past, the group’s responsibilities included recommending policies to the Town Board and educating the public about energy incentive programs. The committee was formed in 2006 and disbanded in 2014, believed to have fulfilled its goals. There has recently been some renewed interest in the group, Mr. Ghosio said.

