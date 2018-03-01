Friday nor’easter will bring heavy winds, rains to North Fork

Don’t let the good weather Thursday fool you — a nor’easter will bring heavy rains and damaging winds to the East End by Friday.

“We’ll eek out a reasonably nice day at least through mid-afternoon today,” said Faye Morrone, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton, on Thursday morning. It will be dry and fairly warm, with highs in the low 50s on the Twin Forks, she said.

In the evening, rain will begin, starting from west to east on the island, and continue overnight. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times. A flood watch is in effect starting at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Winds will pick up on Friday morning and high wind warning is in effect for all of Suffolk County. Sustained winds of 22 to 27 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon with wind gusts up to 70 mph.

“Especially for eastern Long Island, basically the farther east you go the higher wind gusts you could see,” she said, adding that the wind won’t really pick up until Friday afternoon into the evening, then gradually diminish overnight into Saturday morning.

Overall, 2.5 to 2.75 inches of rainfall is expected between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Saturday.

“We could see that rain mix with snow especially the farther west you are on Long Island as we get into the day tomorrow

into tomorrow night,” she said.

There won’t be much snow accumulation — less than an inch.

Photo caption: The National Weather Service is forecasting 100 percent chance of rain Friday. (Courtesy of National Weather Service)

