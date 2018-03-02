New sound system for Southold Town Hall?

The town will put out a request for proposal to determine the cost of completely replacing and updating its Town Hall audio system, which records meetings.

The potential upgrades may include new wired microphones at the podiums, where residents speak at Town Board meetings; the system that records work sessions; and the speakers just outside the meeting hall, where people typically stand when the main room is full, said town network and systems administrator Lloyd Reisenberg at Tuesday’s Town Board work session.

Recorded Town Board regular meetings are available on Channel 22 and on the town’s website. Town Board work sessions are now being recorded as well.

