Peconic Landing seeks applicants for Veterans Day Wedding Giveback

Veterans have a chance of winning their dream wedding.

Peconic Landing is seeking applicants for its 8th annual “Veterans Day Wedding Giveback” at Brecknock Hall.

The contest began in 2011 as a way to thank Long Island’s military personnel for their service. The winners receive a free wedding in the Greenport location.

The winning couple will be chosen by a panel of Peconic Landing’s veteran members who judge the contest based on the number of years served, special military honors, contributions to the community and each couple’s personal love story. Couples must be available for an interview in person or via Skype to be considered.

Last year’s winning couple, U.S. Navy Lt. junior grade John Dunne, who is originally from Southold, and his wife Katie said the giveback was a dream day they “will cherish for a lifetime.”

“We are so incredibly blessed to have been given this opportunity,” Mr. Dunne said in a press release. “It was a beautiful, elegant, and picture-perfect wedding. The generosity and compassion of every single vendor and volunteer was unparalleled, and we cannot ever thank them enough.”

The winner this year will be given a wedding at no cost on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in celebration of Veterans Day. The couple can invite up to 80 guests.

“Announcing the winners of this giveback is a highlight event for our veteran members and for the entire community,”said Robert J. Syron, President and CEO of Peconic Landing. “Every year we are more and more impressed with the applications we receive from individuals serving our country near and far.”

The event is sponsored by Peconic Landing and is made possible by contributions from local businesses and organizations. An estimated $60,000 worth of services and in-kind donations are contributed each year.

“We want to thank all of our business partners who help make this giveback possible,” Mr. Syron said. “It is an incredible community project, and many of them donate their services year after year.”

At least one partner must have served or be serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Veterans need not be from the North Fork or even Long Island to apply, though the committee does “look for local ties,” according to Carrie Miller, a public relations coordinator at Peconic Landing.

Applicants can visit the Brecknock Hall website to enter. The application deadline is Friday, April 20, 2018.

Businesses that would like to contribute can contact Valerie Tirelli, the Brecknock Hall sales & events coordinator at [email protected].

Photo caption: The 2017 Giveback winners, U.S. Navy Lt. junior grade John Dunne and his wife Katie, celebrate with voting members of the Veterans Committee at Peconic Landing. (Credit: Anchor & Lace Photography)

