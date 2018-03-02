Nor’easter brings coastal flood threat during high tides

A nor’easter already arrived on the North Fork by the time residents woke up on Friday morning.

The significant storm is bringing gusty winds of up to 70 mph in some places, heavy rain, and possible flooding throughout Long Island— and areas of snow elsewhere in the northeast.

Heavy rainfall of at least 2 to 4 inches is expected, according to the National Weather Service. A flood watch has been in effect since 6 a.m. on Friday and remains in effect until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

“Minor to locally moderate coastal flood expected this morning,” the NWS said in a coastal flood advisory, which is in effect until 1 p.m. on Friday.

Widespread moderate coastal flood is expected, however, particularly along the southern and eastern bays on Long Island and the North Fork during high tides. Water could be 2 to 3 1/2 feet above normal Saturday night, the NWS said.

Coastal flood warnings have been issued for Friday night at 6 to Saturday at 2 a.m., and again Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 2 a.m.

Wind picked up late Thursday night, increased overnight, and will continue to pound the East End Friday. Forecasters said the damaging winds would be out of the north 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in Riverhead and 65 mph in Orient. The strongest winds are expected to pick up Friday afternoon and evening.

The Cross Sound Ferry canceled some morning ferries due to weather conditions, the ferry confirmed. According to its website, the 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. ferries from Orient Point were canceled, as were the 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m from New London, Conn.

Power outages from blown down trees and power lines are possible.

PSEG-Long Island said in a statement Thursday that it was prepared to tackle the damage from the nor’easter. To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit http://www.psegliny.com.

Officials said to stay away from down wired and treat them as though they are energized. To report a downed wire call PSEG Long Island’s 24-hour Electric Service number: 1-800-490-0075.

