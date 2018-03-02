Goldsmith’s Toys reopens in new Greenport space

Goldsmith’s Toys and Electronics in Greenport Village has found a new home, just a few doors down from the building it occupied for more than three decades sold in December.

Goldsmith’s Toys officially opened Friday in its new location at 128 Main St., formerly the Book Scout, and even with a little added flare. Artist Carla Oberlander transformed the floor and ceiling of the new space to make customers feel like they’re walking right on the beach.

“There’s really so much to see that you need to come and look around a few times,” owner Kathy Halliwell said. “We had it painted special for the kids, and the adults too. It’s fun for everyone.”

Despite the new look, Goldsmith’s is still selling the same array of toys and has kept its signature rubber ducks.

“We had to bring our ducks,” she said. “It’s a new home for them. People come from all over for our ducks and come once a year in the summer and have to get a duck as a tradition.”

Goldsmith’s Toys was located at 138 Main St. for 34 years, but the building went on the market in late July 2016. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty initially listed the 6,984-square-foot building for $1.295 million but has been discounted twice since and was listed at $995,000 before it sold around December. It is unclear who purchased it.

As for Ms. Halliwell, she had to find a new space or face closing the business for good. She has owned the store for 11 years and worked the previous owner.

“I’m very relieved and I’m so happy with the way it came out,” she said. “We’re ready for action now.”

The store will be open seven days a week, year-round. Ms. Halliwell, and the many volunteers who assisted her, had a little less than a week to move her merchandise and set up shop.

“Even though I have to work so hard, I kind of feel like I’m at the beach now,” she said.

Ms. Halliwell hopes the new look of the space will bring children in and make them feel at home.

“I try to bring the outside in and I thought the ocean would be fun. I know would love that as a kid,” Ms. Oberlander said.

“I was so worried they weren’t going to get another location,” she added.

The space had been occupied by the Book Scout, owned by Pete Stevens, who had been in business for 37 years. He retired recently due to his age, 82, though he also cited rising rents in the area.

“So many people have said to me how happy they were that we found a new space,” Ms. Halliwell said. “The local people are really happy.”

Photo caption: Kathy Halliwell has opened Goldsmith’s Toys for 11 years, but worked for the previous owner. (Credit: Rachel Siford)

