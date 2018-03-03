Achievements: Local students named to dean’s list

Christine Bieber of Cutchogue has earned a place on the fall semester dean’s list at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue, where she is a pre-med/biology major.

• The following local students have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY/New Paltz: Kelsea Cassone of Cutchogue, Julisa Coria and Catherine Creedon of Greenport and Jessica Jerome and Shannon Quinn of Southold.

• Sascha Rosin of Mattituck has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Stony Brook University, where she is a freshman marine science major.

• Nicholas Bieber of Cutchogue has graduated from SUNY/Maritime College with a bachelor’s degree in marine transportation and an unlimited third-mate license from the U.S. Coast Guard.

• Nicholas Van Mater of Southold has made the fall dean’s list at the University of Hartford, where he is a junior majoring in electrical engineering.

• Rachel Burns of Southold has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY/Geneseo.

• Allison Cunneen, daughter of Tom Cunneen of Southold, has been named editor-in-chief of the Brooklyn Law Review.

• Frederick Hansen IV, son of Barbara and Fred Hansen of Mattituck, has earned a place on the fall semester dean’s list at LIU/Riverhead, where he is a senior communications/media arts major.

• Marcos Perivolaris of Mattituck has been named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY/Cortland.

• Carter Montgomery of Mattituck has been named to the fall semester president’s list at Florida State University in Tallahassee.

• Grace Pellegrino of Laurel has been placed on the dean’s commendation list for the fall semester at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania.

• Adam Baldwin of Southold has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY/Cortland, where he his a freshman math major.

