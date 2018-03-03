Southold Blotter: Antique safe, cash, and more report stolen

A Southold woman reported a burglary at her residence last Monday around 10:50 p.m., Southold Town police said. She reported several items stolen, including an antique safe, $700 cash, a ring, a sweater, her Social Security card and her Medicaid card, the report states.

• A Mattituck woman reported items stolen from her residence on Friday around 7:50 a.m., after her ex-boyfriend came to get his belongings, police said. The items included a leaf blower, an extension cord, a ladder and a cordless drill, totaling $275 worth of property, the report states.

• A Cutchogue man called police when he realized that a former employee might have taken items from his office last Tuesday, police said. He believes the items, valued at about $4,200, were taken during that person’s time of employment, between July 10 and Nov. 21, 2017, because he was the only other person with access to the locked location, the report states.

• A Southold man was driving east on Main Road in Mattituck Wednesday when, for an unknown reason, he veered across Route 25 and struck a pole near Wickham Avenue around 2:45 p.m., police said. The driver was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for evaluation, the report states.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

