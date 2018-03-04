Upstate woman arrested on drug charges following Greenport crash

An upstate New York woman was arrested on drug charges after she was involved in a minor crash at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport Saturday evening, Southold Town police said.

Following the 7 p.m. crash, Ann Reichert, 50, of Putnam Valley was found to be in possession of cocaine and a sedative, the latter of which she did not have a prescription for, according to a town police press release.

Reichert was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where she was held overnight for a morning arraignment on misdemeanor charges of DWI and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

