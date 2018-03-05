Winter storm watch in effect for the North Fork, heavy snow possible

Still dealing with some coastal flooding after Friday’s nor’easter, the North Fork could get another storm come Wednesday — but this time heavy snow is in the forecast, not rain.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 6 to 9 inches of snow, with localized amounts up to 12 inches possible by mid-week. The NWS issued a winter storm watch, starting late Tuesday through Thursday at 6 a.m. for southeast New York, southern Connecticut and northeast New Jersey.

The area is already reeling from the nor’easter that started off the weekend and brought major flooding conditions along the shoreline. Coastal flooding continues to be a concern.

A coastal flooding advisory is in effect for Monday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. with minor flooding expected during high tides Monday.

There is a 20 percent chance of snow showers or flurries before 11 a.m. on Monday, but clouds could turn to sun with a high near 45. It will be breezy with a north wind of 13 to 20 mph, and a wind chill between 25 and 35 during the early part of the day.

Photo caption: A winter storm watch is in effect for late Tuesday through Thursday for the areas shaded in blue. (Credit: The National Weather Service)

[email protected]

Comments

comments