The Mattituck girls basketball team’s Class B Regional Semifinals matchup against Carle Place has been moved up to Tuesday due to snow in the forecast for Wednesday.

The game will start at 5:30 p.m. at Half Hollow Hills West High School. Admission is $7.

Bishop McGann-Mercy will play at 7:30 p.m. against East Rockaway in Class C.

The winners of both games advance to to the Regional Finals Saturday against the Section I/IX winners.

