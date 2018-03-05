Riley L. Peterson, 18, of Greenport passed away Feb. 19, 2018, in Alexandria, Va.

Riley was born on Aug. 30, 1999, to June (Schneider) and Douglas Peterson.

Riley was a 2017 graduate of Greenport UFSD and an active member in the band, chorus and a capella group. Riley participated in the All-County and SCMEA festivals either for trumpet or voice. Riley loved art and drawing.

In addition to parents, Riley is survived by a brother, Shawn Peterson.

A private celebration of life will be planned in the future.

Arrangements were made by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

This is a paid notice.

