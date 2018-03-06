Three to five inches of snow expected on the East End

While a winter storm warning was issued for areas further west on Long Island ahead of Wednesday’s nor’easter, less snow will fall on the East End, forecasters said Tuesday morning.

A winter storm watch, first issued Monday, remains in effect from late Tuesday through Thursday morning. Heavy snow is possible at times, with 3 to 8 inches expected in eastern and southwestern Suffolk County, as well as New London County in Connecticut, the National Weather Service said.

On the Twin Forks, forecasted accumulations are slightly lower — 3 to 5 inches, according to Faye Morrone, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton. Accumulations decrease to the east with lower amounts closer to Montauk, she said.

While the storm is expected to be a nor’easter due to the wind direction, “we’re not expecting anything near what we saw on Friday,” Ms. Marrone said. “It will be breezy and gusty at times — 30 to 35,” she said. “Obviously that pales in comparison to what we saw a few days ago.”

The snow will mainly pickup after 8 a.m. Wednesday with a high near 37. Winds will pick up in the afternoon.

The commute Wednesday evening could be difficult, particularly for those heading west.

Six to 12 inches of now is expected to fall in Nassau and northwestern Suffolk Counties and New York City, where a winter storm warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. on Thursday. “Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including during the evening commute on Wednesday, the NWS said.

Photo caption: Winter storm warnings have been issued for the majority of the area, with a winter storm watch remaining in effect across eastern Long Island, where more rain may mix in, according to the National Weather Service map. (Courtesy of NWS)

[email protected]

Comments

comments