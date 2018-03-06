William John Rempe, 55, of East Hampton, beloved husband of Jodi (Pandisher) Rempe, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Hartford Hospital.

Born Nov. 30, 1962, in Greenport, L.I., he was the son of Stacia (Januick) Rempe and the late John E. Rempe.

Bill grew up on Long Island and was a graduate of Greenport High School and then Florida Institute of Technology, where he trained to become an airline pilot. Bill earned his pilot’s license in 1985 and first worked for East Hampton Air on Long Island, then Business Express, where he became captain. Bill then worked for Northwest Airline, which later became Delta Airlines. At the time of Bill’s passing he was a 1st officer for Delta Airlines.

Bill loved music and guitar playing, Cuban cigars, traveling the world, entertaining family and friends, and sharing his chicken wings. Bill was always the life of the party and would light up a room.

Bill is survived by his mother, Stacia Rempe of Greenport; his wife, Jodi Rempe of East Hampton; his two sons, John Rempe of Los Angeles and Luke Rempe of East Hampton; his sister, Lori Dibble, and her fiancé, Michael Crosby, of New York; his niece and goddaughter, Michele Dell Croce (John); his sisters-in-law, Geri Lynne Carnelli (Raymond), Gina Scelza, GiGi Fox (Bill) and Jacki Baranowski (Peter); his nieces and nephews, Jeremiah (Dana), Jordan Marie, Jacob, Blaire and Hailey; and his great-nephew, Austin. He was predeceased by his father, John, and his infant son, Scott.

A funeral liturgy was celebrated Feb. 19 at St. Patrick Church in East Hampton. Burial followed at St. Patrick Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

