Michael Mark Jordan, 57, of Ocracoke, N.C., and formerly of Edenton, N.C. passed away peacefully Friday, March 2, 2018, at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore, Md after a long battle with cancer.

Mike was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. May 11, 1960, and was the son of the late Robert and Bernadette Gallagher Jordan. He grew up on Long Island and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Massachusetts where he majored in economics. After returning to Long Island, he worked in various capacities on Wall Street. During this residency on Long Island, he met his wife Ruth, and they married in 1992. After they spent a short time in Virginia, they moved to Eastern North Carolina where he pursued a career as a financial advisor with Edward Jones and where he later became a partner in the firm.

Mike was active in many civic and business organizations, including Rotary, and Knights of Columbus. In his free time, hobbies included fishing, boating, and playing golf, but his first love was always helping others and being with his family. His children were his greatest joy.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth, and their three children, Karen, Paul, and Sally; three brothers, James, Robert, and John; and his sister, Janet.

Friends may join the family Wednesday, March 7, from 3 to 4:30 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home & Crematory in Edenton, A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at Our Lady of The Seas Catholic Church in Buxton, NC.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Ocracoke Health Center, P.O. Box 543, Ocracoke, NC 27960.

Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting millerfhc.com.

