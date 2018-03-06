Sheila Kowalski, former longtime resident of Jamesport and Southold, passed away Sunday Feb. 25, 2018, in Southbury, Conn. at the age of 94.

Sheila was born in Kent, England where, during the height of World War II, she met her future husband, Benjamin Kowalski, who passed in 2012.

Sheila received a degree in art from Naugatuck Community College, specializing in watercolors when she was in her late 70s.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen and husband, Terry Fleming; son Danny, and wife, Susan Kowalski; granddaughter, Jenny and husband, Gabe Bowne and great-granddaughters, Sophie and Lilly Bowne.

Services were held Feb. 28 at Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home in Southbury, Conn. with internment March 3 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church Cemetery in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments