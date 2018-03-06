Olga Lomaga, age 95, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, surrounded by family. She was a lifelong resident of Mattituck, N.Y., born at home to John and Anne (Pastuchen) Lomaga. She was the youngest of five children, raised on a potato farm with her siblings, Stephie, Frank, Julia and George.

Upon graduation from Mattituck High School in 1941, she worked at the Pandora Gift shop in Mattituck and Hazeltine in Riverhead.

Olga was passionate in keeping her Ukrainian heritage alive and taught and shared many special ethnic food/family recipes. She was also a gifted artist in Pysanky, the decoration of Ukrainian Easter eggs using traditional folk designs. She taught classes in making these eggs at many places on Long Island.

As a docent at the Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead, she was actively involved in giving tours, conducting school programs and imparting her vast knowledge of life on the farm.

In addition she enjoyed traveling with family and collected memorabilia from friends’ and families’ travels. Her collection was displayed monthly at the Mattituck post office.

She was a life member of the Marion Council Columbiettes.

Olga is survived by six nieces and nephews: Evelyn Stachnik, Mary Anne Federico, Janet Lomaga, Harry Denys, George Lomaga and John Lomaga. She will be forever remembered by her numerous great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the wonderful caring staff at the Westhampton Care Center.

Visiting hours and a celebration of Olga’s life were held March 5 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass took place March 5 at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Riverhead. Burial followed at the family plot at St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations in honor of Olga may be made to the Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, NY 11901.

