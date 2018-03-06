Lifelong Greenport resident Ronald D. Grilli died Feb. 25 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. He was 79.

He was born Aug. 25, 1938, in Greenport.

For many years, Mr. Grilli worked as a crane operator for Preston Dockbuilding. He later worked on Plum Island as an operating engineer.

Family members said Mr. Grilli loved throwing darts, wood carvings, etching paintings on glass, fishing, hunting, scalloping and spending time with his dog, Buddy.

Predeceased by his wife, Suzanne, he is survived by his sons, John and Bryan; his brother, Gabriel; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A graveside service will take place Saturday, March 10, at noon at St. Agnes R.C. Cemetery in Greenport, officiated by Father Richard Hoerning.

Arrangements were in the care of Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

