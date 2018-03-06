Margaret Grigonis Fox, 92, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Jan. 24, 2018, after a two-day stay at a Tuscaloosa hospital.

Born in Southold in 1925, she was one of 10 children. She grew up in Southold and graduated as salutatorian in 1943.

She worked as a secretary until her marriage to Charles Fox in 1951. They built a house in Weston, Conn., where they raised their sons, Thomas and Michael.

Later, Margaret continued working as a secretary and then as student loan supervisor at a Connecticut bank. She retired in 1989, the year her husband died.

In 1996, she moved to Tuscaloosa to be with her her two grandchildren, Katherina and Christopher. She proved a devoted grandmother who immeasurably shaped the lives of her grandchildren as well as those of her own children.

Margaret will be remembered for her warmth, compassion, wisdom, quiet dignity and sense of humor.

Memorial donations may be made to either The Barbara Fischer Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 870101 Tuscaloosa, AL 35487 and Holy Spirit Church 733 James L. Harrison Jr. Parkway East Tuscaloosa, AL 35405-3209.

