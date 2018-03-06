Longtime Greenport resident Peter W. Reiter died Feb. 13 at his home on Pipes Neck. He was 78.

Born May 28, 1939, in Greenport, he graduated from Greenport High School in 1956.

Mr. Reiter joined the U.S. Navy in March 1960. He spent the next 30 years serving his country, retiring in June 1990.

After returning home, he spent 10 years working at the East Marion post office. He was a member of the Greenport American Legion, where he rose to commander.

Predeceased by his sister, Virginia, in 1991 and his wife, Yoshi, in 2011, Mr. Reiter is survived by his brother, Larry, also of Pipes Neck.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Greenport American Legion.

