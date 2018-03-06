Francis Ficner

Francis “Frank” Ficner of Mattituck passed away peacefully March 3, 2018, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 90.

He was born April 12, 1927, in Cutchogue to Steven and Fannie (Zuhoski) Ficner. Frank served in the U.S. Marines prior to marrying Bernice (Rogers) on May 1, 1955.

Frank was a lifelong resident of the North Fork. He loved gardening and spending time with his family. He had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing for everyone. He was often heard singing at funeral and Sunday masses.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice; his children, Maryann Ficner of Mattituck, Steven (Beth) Ficner of Mattituck, Patricia (Bill) Liggan of Smithtown, Joanne (Chris) Danzer of St. Helena, Calif.; six grandchildren: Steven Ficner, Chelsea Ficner, Courtney Ficner, Eddie Liggan, Ryan Danzer and Tyler Danzer and a sister Dorothy Chituk.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 10, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Mariusz Gorazd. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Donations in Frank’s memory may be made to the Mattituck Fire Department or East End Hospice.

