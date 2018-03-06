Rose M. Hardison of South Jamesport died March 3. She was 96.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 8, from 3 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where religious services will be held at 5 p.m. officiated by Father Mariusz Gorazd. Interment with U.S. Navy honors will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, March 9, at Calverton National Cemetery. The procession will leave the funeral home at 1 p.m.

Memorial donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will follow.

