Arthur E. West Jr. of Laurel died at home March 6. He was 89.
Arrangements, which incomplete at this time, are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.
A complete obituary will follow.
Arthur E. West Jr. of Laurel died at home March 6. He was 89.
Arrangements, which incomplete at this time, are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.
A complete obituary will follow.
Rose M. Hardison of South Jamesport died March 3. She was 96. Comments comments
Francis “Frank” Ficner of Mattituck passed away peacefully March 3, 2018, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of…
Read More
Longtime Greenport resident Peter W. Reiter died Feb. 13 at his home on Pipes Neck. He was 78. Comments comments