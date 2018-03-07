NWS: Use caution on slippery roads during winter storm

Update (March 7, 11:27 a.m.): The Southold Board of Education meeting scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled due to the weather forecast.

Originally (March 7, 6:45 a.m.): A wintery mix of rain and snow is in store for the East End during Wednesday’s nor’easter, according to the National Weather Service.

Schools on the North Fork were not reporting closures or delays, except for Bishop McGann-Mercy Diocesan High School in Riverhead, which canceled classes for Wednesday.

A winter storm advisory remains in effect for eastern Long Island until 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Parts of Long Island could see up to 6 inches of snow, but only a total of 1 to 2 inches is expected on the Twin Forks Wednesday, mainly before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Rain and snow will mix with sleet between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The high will be near 40.

Drivers should use caution on slippery, especially during the evening commute, the NWS said.

Also, expect it to be breezy — forecasters say wind will be out of the east at 15 to 20 mph this morning, increasing to 24 to 29 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 45 to 50 mph could occur this afternoon and evening.

Rain will continue until about 10 p.m., when the precipitation will turn back to snow with lows around 32. Another one inch of accumulation is possible. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph overnight.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and then again from midnight to 6 a.m. Thursday. Tides will be 2 to 3 feet above normal. Minor damage is possible along the shore.

On Thursday, there is a 20 percent chance of showers, but mainly it will be sunny with a high near 43.

Photo caption: A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the East End, where 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall during Wednesday’s nor’easter. (Credit: National Weather Service)

