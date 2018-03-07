Need a dress? Try the Southold Town Youth Bureau

Southold Town’s Youth Bureau has started an annual dress giveaway to help outfit local young women for special events, such as proms, military balls and semi-formals, at no cost.

Bureau director Lynn Nyilas noticed that youth bureaus in other towns offered free dresses and decided to do the same here. She said other local organizations used to run similar programs in town, but have not been active for several years.

“I wanted to ease the burden of the expense of attending these various events for our local girls,” Ms. Nyilas said.

So far, she said, the community response has been tremendous and the program has already received more than 100 dresses in various sizes, styles and colors. The Brookhaven Town Youth Bureau, with which Southold’s new program is partnered, donated brand-new dresses from David’s Bridal.

New and “like new” dresses, preferably dry-cleaned, are currently being accepted by appointment at the Peconic Lane Community Center.

“We had our first group of girls come last Saturday and they were thrilled and went home with brand-new dresses at no expense to them,” Ms. Nyilas said.

To set up a time to drop a donation at the community center call 631-765-8251 or email [email protected].

Photo caption: More than 100 dresses have been collected so far in the Southold Town Youth Bureau’s new program. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

[email protected]

Comments

comments