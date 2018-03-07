Arthur Earl West Jr. of Laurel died at his home March 6 at the age of 89.

He was born in Lynbrook, N.Y., on Jan. 7, 1928, to Lillian (Delgado) and Arthur West and later educated at Central High School in Valley Stream and St. John’s University, where he received his B.A. in business.

For 35 years, he was an independent insurance agent and started his own insurance agency, Wood & West, in the Valley Stream area with his business partner, Harry Wood.

He played college baseball at St. John’s University, playing in the College World Series in 1949. He also played professionally, reaching the Triple A level for the Boston Red Sox Organization. He was also a mainstay in the “wooden bat” Claude Charles softball league in Valley Stream for 40-plus years.

He enjoyed membership in the Valley Stream Lions Club and served on the board of North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue. He served in the Army during the Korean War.

A former member of Holy Name of Mary Church in Valley Stream, he was a member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Formerly of Valley Stream, he had been a resident of the North Fork for the past 26 years.

He is survived by his wife, Marion, whom he married March 29, 1952, at Holy Name of Mary Church in Valley Stream; four children: Tom, Susan, James and Kevin; a brother, James, of Baiting Hollow; eight grandchildren: Michelle West, Danny West, Matthew Guido, Danielle Guido, Amanda West, Alix West, Austin West and Vivienne West; and his children’s spouses, Phil Guido, Stephanie West and Elaine Carr.

The family will receive friends today, Thursday, March 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt officiating. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments