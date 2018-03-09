Libraries to host seminars on navigating homeownership

Two libraries on the North Fork will host seminars for homeowners and those looking to buy their first home.

The Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport will host “Prospering Through Cooperative Homeownership,” through the Sustainable Housing Network, on Tuesday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m.

Group activities include regular gatherings to discuss common visions and goals, inviting local professionals to provide information on converting single-family homes to two-family housing, and forming partnerships to buy properties suitable for more than one household.

For more information, email Virginia Gerardi at [email protected].

Then on Thursday, March 15, the Riverhead Free Library will host a seminar for first-time homebuyers from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The Community Development Cooperation of Long Island will provide ownership planning, counseling and grant information. A local realtor, attorney and mortgage account officer will guide attendees through the buying process.

For more information, call the library, 631-727-3228, ext. 100.

