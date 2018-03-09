Volunteers needed for Southold Historical Socety help

The Southold Historical Society is looking for volunteers to serve on committees and act as docents for the spring, summer and fall seasons.

Committees include advertising/publicity, buildings and grounds, collections, development, education of youth, events, exhibitions, finance, fundraising, hospitality, the lighthouse, membership, museum education, museum gift shop, strategic planning and the Treasure Exchange. Committee descriptions can be found at southoldhistoricalsociety.org.

Docents are needed at the society’s museum complex Saturdays and Sundays, July-October, and at Horton Point Lighthouse Saturdays and Sundays, May-October. Schedules are flexible. Prospective docents may call Karen Lund Rooney at 631-765-5500 ext. 3.

