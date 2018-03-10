Southold Blotter: Fight breaks out at card game, leads to arrest

A Mattituck man was arrested after a physical altercation erupted after a card game last Sunday, Southold Town police said.

Marvin Velasquez Mejia, 35, was arrested for driving while intoxicated around 11:50 p.m., according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a fight on Elijahs Lane in Mattituck and observed Mr. Velasquez Mejia turning into a driveway and found him to be intoxicated.

• Jeremy Medalie, 39, of Southold was arrested Friday for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, police said. Mr. Medalie was stopped walking in the middle of Route 25 in Cutchogue and was found to be in possession of hash oil and marijuana around 7 p.m.

• Jason Jimenez, 36, of Greenport was arrested for DWI after failing to stop at a stop sign on Wiggins Street in Greenport last Thursday around 1:15 a.m., police said.

• Christine McEnaney, 65, of East Marion was arrested for DWI on Front Street in Greenport last Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. after being stopped for driving with no headlights. Police found she was impaired by drugs, according to a report.

• Jarod Tramanta, 21, of Greenport was arrested after an investigation revealed he was a suspect in a larceny of a wallet and cash from the Greenport 7-Eleven last Tuesday around 11:45 p.m., police said. He was released on a $100 bail, the report states.

• James Lawrence, 41, of Greenport was arrested for criminal obstruction of breath, a misdemeanor, according to police. The victim stated that Mr. Lawrence came to his residence last Sunday in Greenport and had a verbal argument, which lead to Mr. Lawrence putting his hands around the victim’s neck, police said. Mr. Lawrence was found down the street and was then arrested.

• A Greenport man called police last Wednesday when he noticed plants were stolen for the third time in two weeks from Glover Perennials in Cutchogue during the previous night, police said. According to the report, over 200 plants — valued at approximately $1,500 — were stolen. There are still no suspects but extra patrols were requested, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

