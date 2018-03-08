Lifelong Greenport resident Susan E. Tasker died March 7. She was 90.

The daughter of James and Effie (Hagen) Mortensen, she was born April 21,1927, in Greenport and attended high school.

Family members said she loved bowling and traveling, was an avid bridge player and was a member of Republican and senior clubs.

Predeceased by her husband, Robert Tasker in 1987, Ms. Tasker is survived by her daughters Claire Caputo, Gail Combs and Barbara Rathmell; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her brother, James Mortensen and sisters, Alice Swenson, Peggy Finelli and Thelma Richter.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, March 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, where a funeral service will take place at 4:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Tom LaMoth. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport NY 11944.

Comments

comments