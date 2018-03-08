The Southold Junior-Senior High School Drama Club will presents the classic musical “The Phantom of the Opera” Thursday to Saturday, March 8 to 10, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 11, at 2 p.m. in the district auditorium on Oaklawn Avenue.

The production is directed by Jessica Ellwood and Casey Rooney, with musical direction by Kelli Baumann, choreography by Anita Boyer and pit orchestra direction by Karl Himmelmann.



The show’s music is by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe and the book by Mr. Stilgoe and Mr. Lloyd Webber.

Tickets ($12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors) are available at Southold Free Library and at the door. If buying at the door, it is suggested you arrive 20 to 30 minutes prior to curtain.

Call the school at 765-5081 for more information.

