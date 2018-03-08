North Fork Community Theatre presents ‘Charlie Brown’ musical

North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck will continue its 60th-anniversary season with the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” on Thursdays to Sundays, March 8 to 25. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

The 1967 musical by Clark Gesner is based on Charles Schulz’s classic comic strip. Cast members are Jason Rios (Charlie Brown), Leah Kerensky (Lucy), David Lopez (Snoopy), Ryan Nowak (Linus), Ben Eager (Schroeder) and Kat Motlenski (Patty).

Manning Dandridge directs, with musical director Marguerite Volonts and producer Jennifer Eager.

Admission is $25. Student rush tickets ($20) may be available 10 minutes before curtain time. Visit nfct.com or call 298-NFCT (6328).

