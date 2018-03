The Greenport boys basketball team advanced to the Class C final four next week with a 78-63 victory Saturday in the Southeast Region final at Pace University in Pleasantville. The Porters will play 26-0 Lake George in the state semifinal at 3 p.m. Friday for a chance to play for the state title.

Greenport guard Ahkee Anderson led all scorers with 28 points.

Click below to see more photos from the win Saturday:

