Hundreds of people lined Main Road in Cutchogue Saturday afternoon for the 14th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The weather was cold and sunny as bagpipers, first responders, Scout troops, community groups and others marched down the street to the cheers of the onlookers.

The parade was hosted by the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and was led by Paul Connor, CEO and president of Eastern Long Island Hospital, who served as the grand marshal.

See more photos:

Photos by Katharine Schroeder

