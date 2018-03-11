NWS: Another winter storm bears down on North Fork

Another week, another nor’easter.

For the third time in less than two weeks, a storm is expected to hit the northeast, and this one could bring the highest snow totals yet. The North Fork could receive between six and 12 inches of snow beginning Monday night, according to a Winter Storm Watch issued Sunday by the National Weather Service.

The Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Monday evening and is in effect through Tuesday evening, which means the morning commute Tuesday could be difficult.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts up to 40-50 mph possible, according to the NWS.

“Significant reductions in visibility are possible,” according to the NWS. “Downed trees, tree limbs and power outages due to heavy wet snow and wind.”

A mixture of rain and snow is expected Monday night before turning to all snow around 10 p.m. Snow is expected to continue through Tuesday afternoon.

Photo caption: Projected snow totals for the storm. (Credit: NWS)

