Update: Remove cars in Greenport, Southold reschedules meetings

Update (March 12, 4:15 p.m.): Ahead of the storm on Monday, town and village officials are canceling meetings and issuing alerts for residents.

The Village of Greenport has prohibited on-street parking on all village streets, starting Monday at 8 p.m. Officials have asked that all vehicles be removed from the roadway so that crews can plow.

Anyone who does not have access to a private driveway may use the municipal parking lots overnight.

This prohibition will remain in effect until the snow event has ended and the Village Highway Department has cleared the roads.

Vehicles that are in violation of this prohibition are subject to a fine of $100 per day.

Originally (March 12, 11:12 a.m.): With hazardous weather conditions in the forecast for Tuesday, the Southold Town Board work session and meeting have been rescheduled for Wednesday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the North Fork from Monday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 p.m. The nor’easter is forecasted to bring 8 to 10 inches to the area.

On Wednesday, the town board work session will begin at 9 a.m. and the regular meeting will be at 7:30 p.m.

The later meeting was to include a public hearing on amendments to the town code chapter on public entertainment and special events, but has been canceled. It will be rescheduled for another date.

