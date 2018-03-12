Samuel William Bird, former Mattituck resident, passed away Feb. 12, 2018. He was 82 years old.

He was the loving husband of Jerilynn Bird and a wonderful dad to Rebecca Bird Kaufmann. He is survived by five grandchildren, whom he adored: Kyle Castro, Kaitlin Kaufmann and Tyler, Shannon and Austin Bird; his loving daughter-in-law, Jamie Bird, and son-in-law, Ken Kaufmann; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Douglas C. Bird, and daughter Amy Marie Bird, and his siblings, Marylou Bird Lick and Russell C. Bird.

He managed the Bohack store in Mattituck for many years. While working there, he attended CPI for computer programming. After he completed his schooling, he was transferred to Bohack’s computer center in Flushing, Queens.

After many years of being in the computer field, he retired from Carrier Logistics, Inc. in Tarrytown, N.Y., a transportation software company, where he was the tech support manager for over 20 years.

He was an active member of Bayside United Methodist Church. As chairman of the board of trustees, he spearheaded the renovation of the church sanctuary and many other projects.

A celebration of life service will take place at 11 a.m. April 7, 2018, at Bayside United Methodist Church in Bayside, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bayside United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, the National Kidney Foundation or The Salvation Army.

