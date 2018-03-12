George Tapfar

George “Sonny” Tapfar, 86, died March 10, 2018, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

He leaves behind his wife of nearly 60 years, Elizabeth “Suzie” Tapfar and was the loving father of Lori and Kenneth

“Skip” and grandfather of Kaitlyn and Kurt.

He was born to Gertrude “Mickey” Lehman and Joseph Tapfar in Greenpoint, Brooklyn April 12, 1931, and was brother to Philip “Flip” and Gertrude “Bootzie,” both deceased.

George served as Marine Corps Honor Guard aboard the aircraft carrier Midway during the Korean War. Upon his discharge he was employed at Reeves Brothers Textile Corporation in New York City as office manager for 41 years.

His sense of humor and honor made him loved and respected by all. George enjoyed fishing his entire life and spent many days surfcasting off the beaches in Mattituck. He loved and was loved by his family, always putting their needs before his own.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 15, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Interment with U.S. Marine Corps honors will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 16, at Calverton National Cemetery. The procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.

The family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments