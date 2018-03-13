About 200 power outages in Southold Town during Tuesday’s nor’easter

About 200 PSEG-Long Island customers are without power as heavy, wet snow continues to fall during the nor’easter Tuesday afternoon.

As of 12:30 p.m., there are six outages in the Cutchogue-New Suffolk area, leaving about 200 customers without electricity, according to the PSEG-Long Island outage map.

“We are dealing mostly with wires, trees down and some power outages,” Southold Town Police Chief Martin Flatley said.

He said PSEG “has been pretty responsive” and is already working on some of the outages.

The outage map shows that power will be restored to those 200 customers between 4 p.m. and 3 a.m., depending on the outage.

They are among 6,682 customers on Long Island are without power, mostly in Suffolk County. As of 11 a.m., PSEG-Long Island said it restored service to 5,118 of the more than 12,193 customers affected by the storm overnight.

PSEG deployed 125 linemen from Quebec to assist during this nor’easter, the third one to hit Long Island in 10 days.

Chief Flatley reported that roads “are just wet as the temperature has remained at or above freezing.”

A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Schools on the North Fork were closed Tuesday.

Vincent Orlando, the Southold Town Highway Superintendent, said the roads were not so bad at 12:30 p.m.

“Right now looking out the window it’s snowing as hard as it has so far. The wind is not that bad either. I am hoping it will begin to die down by late afternoon. I really can’t see us getting to the foot or so they were predicting,” he said.

“We have been out since early this morning keeping ahead of it on the roads. It’s accumulating a bit more on the roads now, but if the snow begins to clear out later we will take care of that,” he added.

He also said he knew of no flooding or tidal issues.

