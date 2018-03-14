Judith Smith was the youngest of four daughters born to Ida and Samuel Gutterman in Brownsville, Brooklyn, on Feb. 3, 1927. She was the daughter of immigrant parents.

In 1946, Judith married Seymour Smith, who predeceased her in 1982. She later married Victor Hettena of Woodmere, N.Y., where they lived following her many years of living in Brooklyn and Rockaway Beach. In 2003 she moved to Mattituck to live with her son, Ronald and his family. Judith passed away peacefully in the loving presence of family and friends at her home on March 12, 2018. She was 91 years old.

Judith’s love for travel brought her throughout Europe and the Middle East. She often told the story of being trapped in a dust storm in Egypt. Known for her sense of humor, her beautiful smile and good heart, Judith found time to participate in Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport and as a CAST volunteer when she moved to Mattituck. She was a regular at Mattituck-Laurel Library. She had a passion for reading and enjoyed attending Rosemary’s yoga classes and other activities at the library. She loved to walk and spend time at the beach. Judith attended every concert, play, soccer game and event for her grandchildren in the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District. You could hear her in the stands yelling “You go, girl!” Everyone knew Judith and welcomed her with a smile and an arm to hold wherever she went in town.

Judith worked as a senior administrative assistant at Merrill Lynch in Manhattan for 30 years and was a valued employee and acknowledged for her many contributions.

Judith is survived by her son, Ronald; daughter-in-law, Anne; and grandchildren, Jacob, Rebekah and Caleb. Her family included the wonderful team at Senior Helpers, with her best friend Mala at her side during the last year of her life.

She was cared for with the love and support of Dr. Jay Slotkin, Rabbi Barbara Sheryll and the team from East End Hospice. Her family is truly grateful for their love and support. They are especially grateful to the close friends who ministered to her during the final weeks. Judith was easy to love and appreciated the love of others.

There will be a private funeral and burial 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 16, at Old Montefiore Cemetery in Queens. Rabbi Howard Diamond will conduct the service.

The family is requesting donations be made in Judith’s memory to the Friends of Mattituck-Laurel Library and East End Hospice.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

