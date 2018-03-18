Southold Blotter: Aquebogue man smashed cell phone during argument

Lawrence Conner, 25, of Aquebogue was arrested in Greenport Friday for criminal mischief after smashing a Samsung Galaxy 7 cellphone during an argument, police said. The value of the phone is more than $250, leading to a felony charge, according to police.

• Richard Collins, 77, of Mattituck was arrested Monday for DWI in Mattituck, police said.

• Michael Read of Greenport was arrested in Mattituck for DWI Saturday around 8 p.m., officials said.

• A Cutchogue woman reported that an unknown person dumped glass in her driveway Saturday and that someone had also dumped glass on her yard last month, the report states. Extra patrols were requested.

• A Southold man reported that video from his security camera showed a man getting out of a U-Haul carrying a bucket last Wednesday around 10 a.m., police said. The man walked into his backyard and dumped what appeared to be animal feces on his rear sliding door, police said. No damage was reported.

• A Jamesport man was arrested at the Mattituck 7-Eleven last Tuesday after he was seen sitting in his car for a long period of time and acting strangely, according to Southold Town police. Officers observed him stumbling and, during the investigation, the man tried to flee on foot, police said. A glass pipe with a white powdery substance was found in his possession and he was arrested around midnight for appearing in public under the influence of narcotics or a drug other than alcohol, a violation, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

