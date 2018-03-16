Ronald F. Gallagher, CEO of The Hampton Companies, died peacefully in Naples, Fla. March 10, 2018, at the age of 82.

Ron lived in Cutchogue, N.Y. and is survived by his wife, Lynn of 60 years; his four sons and their wives: Ron and Kathy, Gregg and Michelle, Kevin and Lindsey and Steven and Maria. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother, Bill, sisters, Cele and Madeline and grandson Liam.

Ron was born April 17, 1935, in Flushing, N.Y., to William Gallagher and Madeline (Mulhall). He graduated from St. John’s University with a bachelor’s degree in business. After moving to Long Island in 1962, Ron began working for Burroughs Corp. as a salesman. He then worked as an area manager and later, retail marketing manager for Mobil Oil before founding his family business, Hampton Marketing.

Ron was a member and supporter of the Brave Hearts Organization of St. Francis Hospital who took such good care of him for so many years.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 16, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 17, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph – Brentwood, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments