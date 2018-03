The most successful season for the Greenport boys basketball team in a decade came to a close Saturday in snowy Binghamton as the Porters lost to Lake George in the Class C state semifinals.

The Porters closed out the season with a 23-4 record after the 73-58 loss.

Lake George advances to the state championship game Saturday night against Northstar Christian Academy.

See more photos from the Porters’ final game of the season below:

