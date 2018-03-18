Cops: Dirtbiker tried to hide in farmfield during police chase in Cutchogue

When Southold police tried to pull over a man riding a dirtbike without a helmet in Cutchogue on Saturday afternoon, he took off.

Edward Vallone, 24, of Mastic Beach was on a 1996 Yamaha YZ125 dirtbike when a police officer spotted him on heading east Route 25 at about 2:30 p.m.

He did not pull over despite the officer using lights and sirens, police said in a press release Sunday morning. Four officers joined the pursuit.

Mr. Vallone continued to drive east and passed several cars and ran a red light while turning left onto Cox’s Lane, according to police.

“He continued north to Route 48 and then proceeded westbound in the eastbound lane of travel and then turned south into a farmfield in an attempt to hide from police,” police said.

However, police found him near the bus depot on Depot Lane. He was taken into custody without incident, and charged with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and various traffic infractions.

Back at headquarters, police processed and released Mr. Vallone on cash bail. He will be arraigned at Southold Town Justice Court at a later date.

His dirtbike was towed from the scene and impounded.

