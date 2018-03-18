Alleged drunken driver takes down two poles in Southold

Southold Town police arrested a woman they said was driving drunk when he struck two telephone poles on Route 25 in Southold in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Police said Yanet Garcia, 21, of Southold was driving west at a high rate of speed when her vehicle left the roadway and it hit two telephone poles near Albertson Marine at about 2:25 a.m.

Her vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof in the westbound lane. The road was temporarily closed.

Ms. Garcia was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. Police determined she was intoxicated and was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and driving without a license, a violation.

Ms. Garcia was held for arraignment Sunday morning after she was discharged from the hospital.

